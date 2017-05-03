Developer May Be Having Change Of Heart For North Shore Project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Continental Development was almost ready to launch its $65 million apartment complex on North Shore Drive.
But now, there’s been a potential change of plans.
Instead of apartments, the company says it’s considering building offices, a hotel or restaurants.
Continental Development says it’s not ruling out apartments completely, it’s just re-evaluating.
“Since 2010, we’ve had 2,000 new units come on line, and there are 4,000 more in the pipeline,” said Leigh White, of Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.
Meanwhile, the new parking garage on the North shore is almost ready to open.
The garage took up 400-parking spaces, but will have room for more than double that number.
The garage is expected to open sometime this month.
