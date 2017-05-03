WEATHER: High WindsAlerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Fire Engulfs House In Lawrence County

May 3, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: Lawrence County, Wilmington Township

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning in Wilmington Township, Lawrence County.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 2800 block of State Route 956 around 4 a.m. They found the second floor of the house engulfed in flames.

There was no immediate word from officials on whether anyone was in the house at the time of the fire.

Part of State Route 956 was closed while emergency crews were on the scene.

