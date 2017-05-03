Health Department Approves Lead Testing Plan For Young Kids

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has unanimously voted to approve a plan that would require all children to have their blood tested for elevated levels of lead.
#BREAKING Allegheny Co. Health Dept. unanimously votes to approve universal lead testing for young children. @CBSPittsburgh #KDKA pic.twitter.com/d89ApNNmKG
— Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) May 3, 2017
Their concern is lead exposure in homes from things like old lead paint.
Health experts say lead screening isn’t necessary unless you live in an area that’s “high risk,” such as an area with older homes.
The measure will now go before County Council for approval.
Watch The KDKA-TV News At 5 p.m. For Julie Grant’s Full Report
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter