Health Department Approves Lead Testing Plan For Young Kids

May 3, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County Health Department, Julie Grant, Lead Testing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has unanimously voted to approve a plan that would require all children to have their blood tested for elevated levels of lead.

Their concern is lead exposure in homes from things like old lead paint.

Health experts say lead screening isn’t necessary unless you live in an area that’s “high risk,” such as an area with older homes.

The measure will now go before County Council for approval.

