Hounds Blank Toronto FC II, 1-0

PITTSBURGH (Riverhounds.com) — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds (3-3-2) picked up their second straight win, shutting out Toronto FC II (1-3-3), 1-0, at Highmark Stadium.

The victory marked the first time since August 2015 that Pittsburgh has won back-to-back matches, while earning two straight clean sheets for the first time since July 2015. Picking up the lone tally of the game was Victor Souto in the 22nd minute – the first goal of his professional career.

Toronto pushed the pace early, forcing multiple blocked shots by the Hounds defense in the opening five minutes. Possession would shift between the clubs until Souto was able to net the eventual game-winner in the 22nd minute.

Kevin Kerr and Marshall Hollingsworth worked some nice buildup inside the attacking third with the latter finding Souto with space from about 30 yards out. The rookie product out of the University of Akron wasted no time placing a shot on goal, firing a rocket into the upper right corner past the outstretched arms of Toronto goalkeeper Angelo Cavalluzzo.

Along with putting the Hounds ahead for good, the tally ended an impressive three-plus match scoreless streak (332 minutes) by Toronto, while Hollingsworth picked up his second assist on the season and is now second on the team with six points (2G/2A).

The second half saw the Hounds hunker down in the defensive third, allowing Toronto to control the pace of play, but ceding little to no chance for an equalizer. Dominating possession at a 63-37 clip, the visitors could only muster three shots and no shots on goal in an impressive defensive stand by Pittsburgh.

The Hounds now take a much-needed 10-day break after capturing six points in five days to vault themselves to fourth in the conference. Pittsburgh next faces Ottawa Fury FC (1-2-2) on the road at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

