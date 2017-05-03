Landslide Threatens Family’s Home In Forward Township

FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A family is terrified about a landslide that has already consumed some of their home.

Ekhorn Road in Forward Township has started to cave in, sending mud and debris down a hillside and into a family’s garage. It even knocked over a cement block wall.

The road is owned by the township.

The family said it contacted officials, who told them that engineers would be out to diagnose the problem.

But they say, so far, that hasn’t happened.

“I’m frustrated for my family, really for my parents. They bought a house, but we haven’t even been here year and… this happens,” said Christopher Trail, the homeowner.

The township supervisor says engineers will determine who’s at fault.

He said that should be completed in about a month.

