WEATHER: High WindsAlerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Report: Oregon Man Jailed, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Chicken

May 3, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: Joshua Woltman, Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KDKA) – An Oregon man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a chicken.

According to CBS affiliate KVAL, Joshua Woltman, 27, was arrested this week.

Woltman allegedly, “unlawfully and for the purpose of arousing and gratifying the sexual desire of a person [touched or contacted] the sex organs of a chicken.”

He is facing a list of charges including, sexual assault of an animal and public indecency. He is also facing charges for violating the terms of his probation for possession of meth.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch