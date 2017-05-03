Report: Oregon Man Jailed, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Chicken

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KDKA) – An Oregon man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a chicken.
According to CBS affiliate KVAL, Joshua Woltman, 27, was arrested this week.
Woltman allegedly, “unlawfully and for the purpose of arousing and gratifying the sexual desire of a person [touched or contacted] the sex organs of a chicken.”
He is facing a list of charges including, sexual assault of an animal and public indecency. He is also facing charges for violating the terms of his probation for possession of meth.
