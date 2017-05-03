Man Critically Injured In North Versailles Shooting

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting this afternoon in North Versailles.

According to officials, the 29-year-old victim was shot while sitting in a car. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Officers were combing several scenes, including the 500 block of Marvin Street, and Broadway Avenue where a car was found with bullet holes in it.

BREAKING: Police looking for gunman after 29 y/o man shot &' critically wounded while in a car in North Versailles pic.twitter.com/rZdVDUqZII — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) May 3, 2017

There’s no word yet on motive or the victim’s identity.

Police are searching for the gunman.

