Man Critically Injured In North Versailles Shooting

May 3, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, North Versailles, Ralph Iannotti, Shooting

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting this afternoon in North Versailles.

According to officials, the 29-year-old victim was shot while sitting in a car. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Officers were combing several scenes, including the 500 block of Marvin Street, and Broadway Avenue where a car was found with bullet holes in it.

There’s no word yet on motive or the victim’s identity.

Police are searching for the gunman.

