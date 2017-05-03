Rania’s Recipes: Cinco de Mayo Fish Tacos

With Cinco de Mayo coming up on Friday, Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off a delicious fish taco recipe!

For the batter:

2 ounces canned chipotle peppers

2 eggs

2 cups beer (recommended: pale Mexican beer)

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons gray salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For the fish tacos:

Corn oil, for frying

1-1/2 pounds cod cut into 1-ounce strips

24 – 6” flour tortillas

Coleslaw:

1 small head cabbage (about 1-1/4 pounds)

2/3 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 garlic clove, pressed

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup diced white onion

½ cup chopped cilantro

Mexican Sour Cream Sauce:

1 cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

Zest of 1 lime

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (or more to taste)

Mexican hot sauce to taste (I like my sauce spicy!)

2 tablespoons milk

Garnishes:

Mexican hot sauce

Thinly sliced Vidalia onion

Sliced avocado

Coleslaw

Directions:

For the fish tacos:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

To make the batter:

Puree the chipotles and egg together in a blender. When well blended transfer to a bowl and whisk in the beer. In a separate mixing bowl combine the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. Add the egg mixture to the flour mixture, whisking well to prevent clumps. Add freshly ground pepper. Set the batter aside while preparing the other ingredients.

For the fish tacos:

In a large pot or skillet add corn oil about 1 to 2-inches deep. Over medium heat, heat the corn oil to 350 degrees.

Wrap the tortillas in aluminum foil and heat in the oven while frying the fish.

With your fingers dip the fish strips into the batter and carefully place in the hot oil. Fry until golden brown all over, about 2 minutes on each side. With a slotted spoon remove the fish to a paper towel.

To make the coleslaw:

Quarter, core, and thinly slice the cabbage (you should have about 6 cups). Stir the sour cream, lime juice, cumin, garlic, and salt together in a large bowl. Add the cabbage, onion, and cilantro, and stir together. Refrigerate. (Can be prepared to this point up to 1 day ahead.)

To make the sauce: Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.

To assemble the tacos:

Place 1 piece of the fried fish on a warm tortilla and garnish with hot sauce, Vidalia onion, avocado and coleslaw. Serve with lime wedges.

Makes 12 servings