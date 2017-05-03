1 Person Dead After Car Slams Into Tree

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is dead after a car slammed into a tree this afternoon in Westmoreland County.
The accident happened around 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of Mars Hill Road, near K Vay’s restaurant, in Sewickley Township.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
There’s also no word on the cause of the crash.
