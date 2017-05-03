WEATHER: High WindsAlerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Sheetz Looking To Hire 3,400 More Workers

May 3, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Sheetz

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania-based Sheetz convenience store chain wants to hire 3,400 full- and part-time workers.

Open interviews for the jobs begin Wednesday.

The Altoona-based chain also has stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

The company says applicants should visit www.jobs.sheetz.com to see a list of job openings and to apply.

