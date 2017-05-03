Sheetz Looking To Hire 3,400 More Workers

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania-based Sheetz convenience store chain wants to hire 3,400 full- and part-time workers.
Open interviews for the jobs begin Wednesday.
The Altoona-based chain also has stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.
The company says applicants should visit www.jobs.sheetz.com to see a list of job openings and to apply.
