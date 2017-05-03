WEATHER: High WindsAlerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Crews Working To Repair South Side Slopes Water Main Break

May 3, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: Lisa Washington, Regina Street, South Side Slopes, St. Thomas Street

SOUTH SIDE SLOPES (KDKA) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in the South Side Slopes.

According to officials at the scene, the 6-inch water main broke around 9 a.m. near the intersection of St. Thomas and Regina streets.

Roughly 12 homes in the area are being affected by the break.

“I woke up this morning and there was no water in our faucets. So, I figured that something was wrong. I looked out and water was running down so I knew it was a break,” Richard Lesikiewicz said.

Once crews are done repairing the line, debris, large rocks and mud will also need to be cleared from the roads.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch