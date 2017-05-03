Crews Working To Repair South Side Slopes Water Main Break

SOUTH SIDE SLOPES (KDKA) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in the South Side Slopes.
According to officials at the scene, the 6-inch water main broke around 9 a.m. near the intersection of St. Thomas and Regina streets.
Roughly 12 homes in the area are being affected by the break.
“I woke up this morning and there was no water in our faucets. So, I figured that something was wrong. I looked out and water was running down so I knew it was a break,” Richard Lesikiewicz said.
Once crews are done repairing the line, debris, large rocks and mud will also need to be cleared from the roads.
