11-Year-Old Revived After Overdosing On Heroin In Beechview

May 4, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Beechview, Palm Beach Avenue, UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child overdosed on heroin in Beechview on Wednesday, KDKA has confirmed.

It happened in the 2300 block of Palm Beach Avenue.

Officers were called for the suspected overdose of an 11-year-old female.

Paramedics arrived and administered Narcan. The girl was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition.

No further information has been released.

