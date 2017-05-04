Adorable, You Are: Babies Dressed In Yoda Hats For ‘Star Wars Day’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Newborn babies at Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh donned green Yoda hats Thursday to celebrate “Star Wars Day.”
The caps were knitted by the Magee Volunteer Knitters, a group of local women who gather each month in the Magee lobby to knit, socialize and give back to the community.
“May the 4th be with you, babies.”
One Comment
That is so incredibly cute! Thanks for sharing the pictures 🙂
– Anette
https://maythefourthbewithyoupartyblog.com