Adorable, You Are: Babies Dressed In Yoda Hats For ‘Star Wars Day’

May 4, 2017 2:05 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Newborn babies at Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh donned green Yoda hats Thursday to celebrate “Star Wars Day.”

The caps were knitted by the Magee Volunteer Knitters, a group of local women who gather each month in the Magee lobby to knit, socialize and give back to the community.

Photo: Magee-Womens Hospital

Photo: Magee-Womens Hospital

“May the 4th be with you, babies.”

  1. May the Fourth be with You Party: Anette says:
    May 4, 2017 at 2:07 PM

    That is so incredibly cute! Thanks for sharing the pictures 🙂
    – Anette
    https://maythefourthbewithyoupartyblog.com

