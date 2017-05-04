Crews Called To Elliott For Report Of Dresser Falling On Child

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and medics were called to Elliott Thursday afternoon for the report of a dresser falling onto a child.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Crucible Street.
Upon arrival, crews were told the parents had rushed the child to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
The child’s condition was not immediately available.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.