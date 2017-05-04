Crews Called To Elliott For Report Of Dresser Falling On Child

May 4, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Crucible Street, Elliott

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and medics were called to Elliott Thursday afternoon for the report of a dresser falling onto a child.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Crucible Street.

Upon arrival, crews were told the parents had rushed the child to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The child’s condition was not immediately available.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch