Father Accused Of Threatening To Kill Son’s Bus Driver May Avoid Trial

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The charges against Chad Lowry are based on allegations he tried to intimidate a bus driver after his child became upset on a school bus.

Thursday was supposed to be his preliminary hearing but it appeared a deal was in the works.

Lowery, 29 of Mt. Pleasant Township, smoked a cigarette as he waited to find out if he’d be headed to trial on felony terroristic threats, accused of shouting a racial epithet and threatening to snap his child’s school bus drivers neck.

“Mr. Lowry obviously lost his temper, he’s not one to do this regularly,” defense attorney Donald Moreman said.

The April incident happened in front of Ramsey Elementary School. Lowry’s child became upset over being told where to sit on the bus.

During the confrontation between the driver and Mr. Lowry, police say Lowery also allegedly threatened to kill a female teacher who tried to peacefully intervene.

“He said just about what any other parent would say, maybe not in those exact words, but just frustration. He now realizes he can’t do that, he’s not gonna be at the school or the bus stop,” Moreman said.

Lowry’s attorney saying his client’s story is one all young fathers can learn from: being a dad is hard and you have to keep your cool.

“We’re working out a deal he get anger management, be on supervision for two years and hopefully this will never happen again,” Moreman said.