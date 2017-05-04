Gin Recalled, Deemed Possibly ‘Unsafe’ Due To High Alcohol Content

May 4, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Bombay Sapphire, canada, Gin, Recall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Canadian health officials have launched a nationwide recall of Bombay Sapphire gin after bottles were found to contain nearly double the typical amount of alcohol advertised.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports the gin “may be unsafe due to high alcohol content.” The bottles were discovered to contain 77 percent alcohol by volume rather than the typical 40 percent.

The company said that up to 6,000 Bombay Sapphire bottles may be affected. The 1.1 liter bottles were sold only in Canada.

Bombay Sapphire is produced by Bacardi, which is well know for its rum products and Grey Goose Vodka.

“The over proof product inadvertently entered the bottling line during a short period of time — [up to] 45 minutes — when [workers] were switching from one bottling tank to another bottling tank,” the firm told CNN Money.

Bacardi said the recall was launched after “an isolated consumer complaint and subsequent quality assurance checks.”

Consumers were warned to either toss the bottles or return them.

