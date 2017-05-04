Pa. Special Education Teacher Blames Heroin Habit For Having Sex With Student

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia special education teacher who pleaded guilty to having sex with a student says she blames her actions on her heroin use.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Stephanie Amato was sentenced Tuesday to county prison for having sex with a 14-year-old student. She could spend 11 ½ to 23 months behind bars.
At sentencing, Amato apologized to the student and said it never would have happened if she weren’t using drugs.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
In addition to jail time, Amato will also have to register as a sex offender.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)