Police Investigating Alleged Rape In Bathroom During Penguins Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating reports that a woman was raped in a bathroom at the Pittsburgh Penguins game Wednesday night.

KDKA-TV has confirmed that a report was filed by a woman claiming she was raped in a bathroom during game the Penguins – Capitals game at PPG Paints Arena.

The victim claims she screamed for a half-hour and no one came to help and the rape happened between periods during the game.

Police confirm that the report was filed, but will not talk about it since it’s an ongoing investigation.

They confirm that the victim went to the Zone Two Police Station in the Hill District just after midnight to report the rape.

Police spokesperson Emily Schaffer says, “we are investigating a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the Pens game last evening. Further details are not available at this time as our investigators work to determine what exactly happened.”

The Penguins also confirm that they are aware of the alleged incident and are also investigating.

The Pens and their management company AEG say in a statement, “The Pittsburgh Police have informed us of the report and we are cooperating fully, because it is an ongoing police investigation we will have no further comment at this time.”

