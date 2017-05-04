Pennsylvania Delegation Splits On House GOP Health Care Bill

May 4, 2017 8:36 PM
Filed Under: Health Care, Healthcare, House Of Representatives, Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s 18-member U.S. House delegation split on GOP legislation that’s erasing much of former President Barack Obama’s health care law, while Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf calls it a “sad day.”

Shortly after Thursday’s U.S. House vote, Wolf called the bill a “shameful attempt” to score political points at the expense of the sick, poor, elderly and disabled.

It goes to the Senate, where it’s opposed by Democratic Sen. Bob Casey. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey calls the House bill a first step but says the Senate’s bill will be different.

Nine Republican House members from Pennsylvania voted for the bill. That includes Rep. Lou Barletta, who calls it part of a multi-phase process to provide relief from restrictive mandates, high health care costs and decreased access.

Voting no were all five Democrats, plus Republican Reps. Ryan Costello, Charles Dent, Brian Fitzpatrick and Patrick Meehan.

