Britain’s Prince Philip To Cut Public Engagements

May 4, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: Buckingham Palace, Prince Philip, Royal Family

LONDON (AP) – Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop carrying out public engagements sometime between now and August.

The palace said Thursday that the 95-year-old Philip will continue heading numerous charitable organizations but will not play an active role attending engagements.

In the past Philip has suffered heart problems but has maintained a vigorous public schedule.

Prime Minister Theresa May has expressed “our deepest gratitude and good wishes” to Prince Philip following the announcement of his impending retirement, and has thanked him for supporting his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.

