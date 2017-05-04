PTL Links: May 4, 2017

May 4, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Andy Amrhein, City Theatre, Doug Oster, Evey True Value Hardware, Front Porch Theatricals, Kidsburgh, Next Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Pittsburgh Musical Theater, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Prime Stage

Visit the links below for more on today’s guest & topics:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch