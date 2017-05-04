Report: Suspected Elephant Tranquilizer Carfentanil Seized In Drug Bust

UNITY TWP. (KDKA) — Authorities in Westmoreland County believe they seized the elephant tranquilizer Carfentanil, considered 10,000 times more potent than morphine, in a drug bust Wednesday.
The Tribune-Review reports Westmoreland County detectives and a state police seized the substance after it was delivered to an apartment on Whitney Court Drive in Unity Township.
The apartment was and a nearby street were closed off while after the state police clandestine lab team went into the residence around 6:45 p.m.
Authorities were reportedly tipped off by postal inspectors.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Julie Grant’s report at 5 p.m. for more.