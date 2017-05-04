9 Injured In Crash Involving Port Authority Bus In Glassport

GLASSPORT (KDKA) — Several people have been injured in a Glassport crash involving a Port Authority bus.
It happened around 3 p.m. at the end of the Mansfield Bridge on the Glassport side.
Port Authority officials say a car crossed into the path of the bus and both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage.
8 people were hurt on the bus, one person was injured in the car. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.