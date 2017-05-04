9 Injured In Crash Involving Port Authority Bus In Glassport

May 4, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Glassport, Mansfield Bridge

GLASSPORT (KDKA) — Several people have been injured in a Glassport crash involving a Port Authority bus.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the end of the Mansfield Bridge on the Glassport side.

Port Authority officials say a car crossed into the path of the bus and both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage.

8 people were hurt on the bus, one person was injured in the car. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch