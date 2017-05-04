2 Women Arrested In Prostitution Bust, Police Find Drugs & Children In Home

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two women are facing charges after police say undercover officers busted them for alleged prostitution.

According to the criminal complaint, Escort Babylon is the internet site Allegheny County Police detectives used to track down illegal activity going on inside a house on Park Street in Shaler Township.

The ad stated, “Fine female with curves that don’t quit looking to help you relieve your stress.” It also had photos of the woman it was referring to, investigators said.

A detective went undercover and called the number listed, set up a meeting and then showed up at the home.

Brittany Vareha, 27, let him in the house and pointed to the third floor where investigators say 41-year-old Malinda Chalmers was waiting. Chalmers told the detective the visit would cost $60, then told him to get comfortable.

Detectives with Allegheny County and Shaler Township police quickly moved in and arrested Chalmers. The criminal complaint reports she told detectives she had been actively involved in prostitution for the past few weeks.

Police say they also found pills, a stamp bag of heroin and other drug paraphernalia in her dresser drawer. Police say Chalmers’ 15-year-old son was in a back bedroom during the entire incident.

Vareha was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police say they found her in a second-floor, locked bathroom with drug paraphernalia. Vareha’s 4-year-old son was in the living room. The boy was handed over to his grandmother and CYF was notified.

Both are facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and prohibited acts. Chalmers is also charged with prostitution. They were taken to the Allegheny County Jail and have preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 18.

Allegheny County Police is handling the investigation.