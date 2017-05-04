Sheraden Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead

May 4, 2017 7:43 AM
Filed Under: Allendale Street, Chartiers Avenue, Sheraden

SHERADEN (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed in Sheraden Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Allendale Street and Chartiers Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old male was taken to Allegheny General Hospital after being shot at least once in the head. He was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m. Thursday. His name has not been released.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (412)-323-7161.

