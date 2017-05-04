Sullivan: Crosby Skates, Continuing Rehab Process

You can follow Casey Shea on Twitter at http://twitter.com/sheavedice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sidney Crosby was back on the ice Thursday morning, but his status for Game 5 is still uncertain.

Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Crosby skated this morning, but would not elaborate on his status.

#Pens Coach Sullivan confirms that Crosby skated this morning. Continues rehab process. “We’ll leave it at that. -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 4, 2017

Sullivan wouldn't comment on Crosby's availability for Game 5. Saying, "It's a day-to-day process." -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 4, 2017

According to Shelly Anderson, Crosby took the ice in full gear at their practice facility in Cranberry.

Sidney Crosby skating in full gear is just a step, but can be seen as an important step in concussion recovery. No formal practice today. — Shelly Anderson (@_ShellyAnderson) May 4, 2017

Crosby suffered a concussion after being cross-checked in the head by Matt Niskanen during the first period of Game 3.

Niskanen was was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit.

Crosby remained down on the ice for a brief period of time before he was helped to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

While there was no formal practice scheduled today, Crosby was joined on the ice by Conor Sheary and Carl Hagelin.

Sheary also suffered a concussion in Game 3 after a collision with Patric Hornqvist.

While the Penguins lost Game 3, they rebounded with a 3-2 win last night to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

They will head on the road for Game 5 on Saturday.

