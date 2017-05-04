Uber Eats Officially Launches In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many people use Uber for the convenience of getting around.

Now, Uber is rolling out a new app in our area to connect you with local restaurants.

Imagine you are stuck at work and you feel your stomach growling. You don’t have time to leave the building and the vending machine options are looking paltry.

Do you go hungry?

Not with a new service rolling out in Pittsburgh today.

“It connects you with delivery from your favorite local restaurants at the touch of a button,” Uber Eats GM for Pennsylvania Casey Verkamp said.

It’s called Uber Eats.

“All the convenience, reliability, and speed you’ve come to expect from Uber, you now have food delivery through the Uber Eats app,” Verkamp said.

If you’ve used the Uber app to hitch a ride, you know you can watch in real time as you wait for your driver to arrive.

The same goes for the Uber Eats app.

“Once you’ve made your selection, you can then browse the menu, place your order, and watch in real time as your food is delivered directly to your doorstep,” Verkamp said.

It’s as simple as downloading the stand alone app and scrolling through all of the restaurants.

There’s nearly 100 of the best local restaurants in Pittsburgh participating and Uber expects that number to grow.

“Pittsburgh is somewhere we’ve wanted to get to for a long time with Uber Eats. It’s a city on the move from a technology perspective and it has a nationally recognized food scene, so we are incredibly excited to partner with all of the restaurants here,” Verkamp said.

Uber Eats debuted their service at Franktuary on Butler Street, which is one of the many places teaming up with Uber.

“We are excited to be attached to such a nationally known brand,” Megan Lindsey, of Franktuary, said.

Each restaurant gets an Uber Eats tablet to alert them to your order.

“The tablet will ring with an order,” Lindsey said. “Similar to if you would come in and order take out.”

And, it’s not just lunch options. The service is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week. So, you can order breakfast or a late night snack.

Uber wants you to eat what you want, when you want it, without leaving your office, house, or apartment.

