Woman Found In Pit Says Suspect Said He Loved Her

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) – A woman who authorities found trapped in a small pit in a neighbor’s shed says the man told her he loved her before closing the door.

The woman testified Thursday at a municipal court hearing for her neighbor, Dennis Dunn.

He’s been charged with kidnapping.

The 45-year-old Dunn was arrested April 26 when police found the woman after cries were reported from the shed in Blanchester, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.

Police say she may have been trapped about four hours.

Dunn’s attorney doesn’t believe Dunn is guilty of kidnapping, and believes he has a mental disorder.

The woman says she recalls stepping outside to smoke a cigarette and later screaming.

The case is expected to eventually go to a grand jury.

