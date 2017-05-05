Fraternity, 18 Members, Charged In Fatal Fall

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – Eighteen members of a now-shuttered Penn State University fraternity and the fraternity itself are facing charges in the death of a student who fell down a flight of steps during an alcohol-fueled pledge night.

The charges against Beta Theta Pi and the frat brothers range from involuntary manslaughter to furnishing alcohol to minors and evidence tampering.

They were announced Friday by the Centre County district attorney.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Nineteen-year-old sophomore Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, fell down stairs at the frat Feb. 2.

Authorities say help wasn’t called for 12 hours, and Piazza died at a hospital two days later.

Some of the students are scheduled to surrender Friday and to be arraigned.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)