Attention Steelers Nation: James Conner’s Jersey Is Now On Sale

May 5, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Football, Heinz Field, James Conner, NFL, Pitt, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — James Conner’s story is an inspiration – fighting cancer, running drills while wearing a surgical mask, and ultimately winning his fight.

Now Steelers Nation has the chance to support the hometown hero. The next time we see Conner running through Heinz Field, he will be wearing black and gold and punishing defenders.

His official jersey is available for $99.99 in the NFL Shop and $99.95 in the Steelers Pro Shop.

Eager fans will have to wait for delivery, because the jersey cannot be shipped until the former Pitt running back’s number becomes official.

If social media buzz is any indication, fans might want to buy sooner rather than later.

