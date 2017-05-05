Attention Steelers Nation: James Conner’s Jersey Is Now On Sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — James Conner’s story is an inspiration – fighting cancer, running drills while wearing a surgical mask, and ultimately winning his fight.
Now Steelers Nation has the chance to support the hometown hero. The next time we see Conner running through Heinz Field, he will be wearing black and gold and punishing defenders.
His official jersey is available for $99.99 in the NFL Shop and $99.95 in the Steelers Pro Shop.
It’s here! Pre-order your @JamesConner_ jersey now with FREE SHIPPING!
Get it ⏩ https://t.co/68tLpFYhzu pic.twitter.com/I11efhgUS6
— Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) May 2, 2017
Eager fans will have to wait for delivery, because the jersey cannot be shipped until the former Pitt running back’s number becomes official.
If social media buzz is any indication, fans might want to buy sooner rather than later.
How quickly can I buy a James Conner Steelers jersey? Must have. Right now.
— Nicole (@PeaceLovePgh) April 29, 2017
