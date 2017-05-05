36 Cuts Possible In North Hills Catholic School Mergers

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Up to 36 teachers could be laid off under a plan to merge several Catholic schools in Pittsburgh’s North Hills suburbs.
The Pittsburgh diocese has decreed the schools will become a ministry of 32 parishes in those communities effective July 1.
Four of the 11 schools will remain unaffected, but one school – 106-year-old St. Ursula – will close in June and the other six will merge into three schools with six campuses. The merged schools will be headed by a new nonprofit, North Hills Regional Catholic Elementary Schools headed by a board of five pastors and four lay people.
The layoff notices have been sent to 25 full-time and 11 part-time teachers employed by the 11 schools, which now have 180 teachers.
Some laid off teachers could be recalled if enrollment increases throughout the summer.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)