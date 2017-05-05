WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
MARATHON WEEKEND: Course Map | Road Closures | Parking Map | Festival | News | Complete Coverage

Official: Pilot, Co-Pilot Dead After Plane Goes Off Runway In West Virginia

May 5, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – An airport official says two people have been killed after a cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

Yeager Airport spokesman Mike Plante says the pilot and co-pilot died in Friday morning’s crash.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Plante says the Air Cargo Carriers plane departed from Louisville, Kentucky, and was trying to land when it went off the runway and down a steep, wooded hillside.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch