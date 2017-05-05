WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
MARATHON WEEKEND: Course Map | Road Closures | Parking Map | Festival | News | Complete Coverage

Report: Woman Suing Samsung Claims Overheated Galaxy S3 Caused House Fire

May 5, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Samsung

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman is suing Samsung.

According to the Tribune-Review, Brittany Jones says she was charging her Galaxy S3 cellphone on Dec. 30 at a home on Chautauqua Street when the house caught fire.

She claims the phone was on a bed when it overheated and set the bed on fire. The blaze caused $10,000 in damage.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Detectives from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police ruled the fire was caused by a malfunctioning battery after finding the damaged device along with a burnt charging cable on the bed.

There have been several reports of Samsung cellphones, including the Galaxy S3, overheating or exploding. Anyone who bought a Galaxy S3 and suffered damages because the device overheated could join the class-action suit if it proceeds.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Brenda Waters’ report at 6 p.m. for more. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch