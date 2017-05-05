Report: Woman Suing Samsung Claims Overheated Galaxy S3 Caused House Fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman is suing Samsung.
According to the Tribune-Review, Brittany Jones says she was charging her Galaxy S3 cellphone on Dec. 30 at a home on Chautauqua Street when the house caught fire.
She claims the phone was on a bed when it overheated and set the bed on fire. The blaze caused $10,000 in damage.
Detectives from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police ruled the fire was caused by a malfunctioning battery after finding the damaged device along with a burnt charging cable on the bed.
There have been several reports of Samsung cellphones, including the Galaxy S3, overheating or exploding. Anyone who bought a Galaxy S3 and suffered damages because the device overheated could join the class-action suit if it proceeds.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Brenda Waters’ report at 6 p.m. for more.