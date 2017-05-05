Parkes Re-Signs With Riverhounds Following Suspension For Kicking Opponent

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Hounds have resigned former player Romeo Parkes to a one-year deal with a club option for 2018.

Parkes played for Pittsburgh at the beginning of the 2016 season, but was suspended for the majority for the past year for an incident that happened against New York last May at Highmark Stadium.

Parkes’ brutal kick to the back of a Red Bulls’ defenseman cost him a lengthy suspension from FIFA that prevented him from playing professionally worldwide for over six months.

Before being suspended, Parkes had scored five goals in six games and looked to be a top goal scorer in the league.

Parkes spent the majority of his suspension in his home country of Jamaica and has played briefly in Central America since his suspension was lifted. He has claims he has learned from his time off and penned his thoughts in an open letter to the team and fans he put on Twitter.

There were rumors Parkes was going to resign with the team when he changed his Twitter avatar to a picture of himself in a Hounds’ jersey.

Romeo joins the team at good time, coming off back-to-back home wins over Harrisburg and Toronto. Parkes should be available for the team’s trip to Ottawa on May 13.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter