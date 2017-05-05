Auction Offers Fans Chance To Own Roberto Clemente Memorabilia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Roberto Clemente is a baseball legend.

He earned just about every baseball accolade you could want to accomplish, including being a Gold Glove winner for 12 consecutive seasons and playing in two World Series championships.

Everyone wants to own a piece of Roberto Clemente memorabilia.

“A lot of people are always asking ‘is there a ball, is there anything out there.’ People can’t find anything on Clemente because people keep it, they don’t want to get rid of it,” Roberto Clemente Jr. said.

But now, Roberto Clemente Jr. and his family have announced a big auction of their personal collection.

“Fans can view the items and enjoy them, it’s like a traveling museum as well as an auction as well,” David Hunt, President of Hunt Auctions, said.

It will happen at Major League Baseball’s 2017 All-Star Game Fanfest in Miami, Florida this coming July.

“We believe that we owe the people of Pittsburgh a lot because of the love that they still have for my father,” Roberto Clemente Jr. said.

The family said the hundreds of items on the auction block will mean a lot to collectors, as well as the Latino community.

“This is actually very rare to have a baseball signed, we used to play with this ball in the house, you know, [as] kids,” Roberto Clemente Jr. said.

There will be something for everyone, items start at just couple hundred dollars, but go up from there and even include a 1973 Charger.

“We are very happy to share because it’s been so many years, the things we are involved in, going to help everything part of his legacy,” Roberto Clemente Jr. said.