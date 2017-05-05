Severe Weather, Cooler Temperatures Moving Into Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The threat of severe weather moved into the area this afternoon and will be with us into the weekend.

KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla says the showers will become more numerous as the evening progresses.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, which has since expired, and a Flash Flood Warning until 7:30 p.m. for parts of Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

Verszyla said the storm was moving through the Connellsville area, bringing heavy downpours and hail.

“We’ve been in kind of this dry slot, as a result we saw some of the sunshine today, which helped to destabilize the atmosphere just enough to get some of those showers and even thundershowers going in parts of the area,” Verszyla said, “The next 24, that low lifts north, the cooler air wraps around, still unsettled and unstable at times [Saturday].”

In addition to the storms, some cooler temperatures are moving back in, too. Weekend temperatures are expected to be in the lower 50s.

The good news, Verszyla says the majority of the day Sunday should be rain free.

