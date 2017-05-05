City To Begin Enforcing New South Side Parking Restrictions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A band called “Hell Or High Water” just arrived in Pittsburgh From California with their van and trailer for a one night stand at the “Smiling Moose” in the 1300 block of East Carson Street.

As soon as they parked, band members learned that they will have to move the vehicle by 10 p.m. or it could be towed.

“It could be bad, we’ve got nowhere to be, gotta park the van somewhere,” one band member said.

Starting Friday night, Pittsburgh Police begin enforcing a no parking ban between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in a five block area of East Carson Street between 12th and 17th Streets.

“It’s more or less a safety issue for emergency vehicles, that need to make it down Carson Street,” Pittsburgh Parking Authority official David Onorato said.

Onorato said there is parking relief for many people come to the South Side Friday evening and it’s free. The parking authority owns a huge lot on Second Avenue and is planning to offer shuttle service.

“We operate that 800 space lot, so we have plenty of capacity, and we’re going to run a shuttle there 6 p.m. Fridays on the South Side”

As for the band, it’s not the best first impression.

“Pittsburgh is going to become ‘No Park-burgh,'” one person said.