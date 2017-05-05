WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
The Dark Side Of May 4: Storm Trooper Causes Alarm At School

May 5, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: Star Wars Day, Wisconsin

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) – A student dressed as a storm trooper for “Star Wars Day” prompted the evacuation of a Wisconsin high school when a frightened parent saw the costumed figure entering the facility and called 911.

Police in Ashwaubenon near Green Bay say the parent saw the student going through a back door Thursday wearing body armor and a mask, and carrying a bag.

Police Capt. Jody Crocker says the parent did the right thing given the suspicious situation, and that any perceived threat – real or otherwise – can’t be taken lightly.

School officials say they will re-emphasize the district’s no-costume policy.

Fans have adopted May 4 as “Star Wars Day” because “May the fourth” is a play on the oft-repeated Star Wars phrase, “May the force be with you.”

