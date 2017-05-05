WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Watch: Hawk Snatches Mother Owl From Babies In Murrysville Box

May 5, 2017 11:55 AM
Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — The sweet sight of a mother and her babies was tragically interrupted in Murrysville on Tuesday, when a red-tailed hawk ripped the mother owl from inside her box.

PixController had set up cameras in the area, including one trained on two mating Eastern screech owls. The mother had just hatched two owlets.

Around 25 seconds into the video, an outside view shows the hawk targeting the front of the box, and at about 50 seconds, she can be seen being yanked out of the box to her doom.

The owlets were taken out of the box and transported to the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center in Verona, Allegheny County, where the staff will care for them until they can be released.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Ross Guidotti’s report at 5 p.m. for more. 

