Power Outage Knocks Out Lights Along Busy West Mifflin Road

May 5, 2017 6:52 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A power outage is having an impact on traffic in West Mifflin and has prompted one school to cancel classes.

According to Duquesne Light, 4,500 customers are without power due to a line that came down in Pleasant Hills overnight.

That outage knocked out power to several traffic lights along Lebanon Church Road between Regis Avenue and State Route 885.

According to police, generators are in place to power some of the intersections. Motorists are being reminded that if an intersection’s traffic lights are not working, it should be treated as a four-way stop.

Meanwhile, Mon Valley School in Jefferson Borough is closed today due to the power outage.

Duquesne Light crews are working to resolve the issue. At least half of the affected customers should have service restored by 8 a.m.

