Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Waffles, Other Products Recalled

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A number of Aunt Jemima products, including frozen pancakes and frozen waffles, are being recalled due to listeria concerns.
The FDA says no illnesses have been reported, and the recall is a precautionary measure.
The following Aunt Jemima products are being pulled:
- Lil’ Griddlers Blueberry mini-pancakes
- Mini-pancakes
- French toast
- Cinnamon French toast
- Whole-grain French toast
- Buttermilk pancake low-fat
- Homestyle waffles
- Buttermilk waffles
- Blueberry waffles
- Low-fat waffles
- Blueberry pancakes
- Oatmeal pancakes
- Whole-grain pancakes
- Buttermilk pancakes
- Homestyle pancakes
- 60-count club pancakes premium
- Pancake Mexico 60-count
- French toast and sausage
Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups are not affected by the recall.
More information, including UPC codes, is available here: www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm557098.htm
