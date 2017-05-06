WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Waffles, Other Products Recalled

May 6, 2017 2:22 PM
Recall, Recalls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A number of Aunt Jemima products, including frozen pancakes and frozen waffles, are being recalled due to listeria concerns.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported, and the recall is a precautionary measure.

The following Aunt Jemima products are being pulled:

  • Lil’ Griddlers Blueberry mini-pancakes
  • Mini-pancakes
  • French toast
  • Cinnamon French toast
  • Whole-grain French toast
  • Buttermilk pancake low-fat
  • Homestyle waffles
  • Buttermilk waffles
  • Blueberry waffles
  • Low-fat waffles
  • Blueberry pancakes
  • Oatmeal pancakes
  • Whole-grain pancakes
  • Buttermilk pancakes
  • Homestyle pancakes
  • 60-count club pancakes premium
  • Pancake Mexico 60-count
  • French toast and sausage

Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups are not affected by the recall.

More information, including UPC codes, is available here: www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm557098.htm

