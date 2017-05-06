WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Capitals Rally Past Penguins In Game 5 To Avoid Elimination

May 6, 2017 10:12 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) – Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin scored 27 seconds apart in the third period as the Washington Capitals avoided elimination by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in Game 5 on Saturday night.

Nicklas Backstrom tied the score early in the third as the Capitals finally solved Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who allowed four goals on 32 shots. Washington’s comeback spoiled the return of Penguins captain Sidney Crosby after a one-game absence due to a concussion.

Crosby had an assist and Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel also scored for the Penguins, who lead the second-round series 3-2 with Game 6 back in Pittsburgh on Monday night.

While Fleury struggled for the first time against the Capitals, Vezina Trophy finalist Braden Holtby had his best game of the series, stopping 20 of the 22 shots he faced. Andre Burakovsky also scored for Washington.

