WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
MARATHON WEEKEND: Course Map | Road Closures | Parking Map | Festival | News | Complete Coverage

Woman Killed In Elizabeth Twp. Car Crash

May 6, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Elizabeth Township, Fatal Crash

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One woman was killed in a car crash in Elizabeth Township on Friday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Route 48 South.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Louise Cochenour, of McKeesport.

Cochenour was pronounced dead around 6:50 p.m. at UPMC McKeesport.

Further details about the crash have not yet been released.

Elizabeth Township police are investigating.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch