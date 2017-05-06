Woman Killed In Elizabeth Twp. Car Crash

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One woman was killed in a car crash in Elizabeth Township on Friday evening.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Route 48 South.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Louise Cochenour, of McKeesport.
Cochenour was pronounced dead around 6:50 p.m. at UPMC McKeesport.
Further details about the crash have not yet been released.
Elizabeth Township police are investigating.
