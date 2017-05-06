Furry Tails: Blossom & Izzy Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Blossom

Animal Friends

This playful, cuddly girl is Blossom! She’s a sweetheart and would love to blossom in a loving forever home!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Blossom is a beautiful, bounding bunny who is looking for a home with plenty of excitement. She is full of energy and is always ready to stretch her legs during playtime. Blossom will need a home that has the time to give her plenty of exercise each day and a family that wouldn’t mind some much needed cuddle time! Come and meet this vibrant girl and see if she could be the rabbit for you.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Izzy

Orphans of the Storm

Izzy is a wonderful cat waiting for a second chance at a forever home! She sweet, friendly and look at those beautiful green eyes!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, my name is Izzy! I’m a beautiful, 2-year-old domestic long-haired feline. I came to Orphans of the Storm almost a year and a half ago when my owner dropped me off. I lived with another cat. I’m very sweet and friendly.



To find out more about how to adopt Izzy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

