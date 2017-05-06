WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Vacant House Fire In New Castle Under Investigation

May 6, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: New Castle, Vacant House Fire

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Authorities are investigating after a vacant house in New Castle caught fire late Friday night.

It happened on Allen Street just after 11 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found flames in a second-story bedroom. The flames eventually started to go through the roof. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby home.

According to reports, the rear cellar doors were found open, and the fire is being considered suspicious. The fire marshal was called to investigate.

Another vacant house went up in flames on Epworth Street in New Castle about three weeks ago.

