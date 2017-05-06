Bell Homers Into River, Bucs Top Brewers 4-0 After Delay

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Josh Bell drove a ball into the Allegheny River on a bounce for his fifth homer, Wade LeBlanc pitched three strong innings after a lengthy rain delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Friday night.
Bell’s solo shot off reliever Rob Scahill (0-1) landed on the concourse behind the wall in right-center field at PNC Park then splashed into the river. Bell also doubled.
Gregory Polanco added two hits and drove in a run for the Pirates, who won for just the second time in six games.
LeBlanc (2-0) came on after a 2-hour, 27-minute rain delay and allowed just two hits in three innings. The reliever also picked up his first RBI since 2011 with a single off Scahill in the fifth.
Nick Franklin had three of Milwaukee’s seven hits. Scahill struggled in relief of starter Jimmy Nelson.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)