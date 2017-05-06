One Killed In Mercer County Crash

MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a single-car crash in Mercer County early Saturday morning.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. on Sandy Lake Road in Mill Creek Township.
According to state police, 73-year-old Kenneth Anthony, of Cochranton, Pa., was driving northbound on the road when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the road.
State police say Anthony drifted off the right side of the road and struck a drainage ditch, causing his vehicle to go airborne. His vehicle then continued north and eventually came to a stop on the berm.
Anthony sustained serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter