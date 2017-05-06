WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
MARATHON WEEKEND: Course Map | Road Closures | Parking Map | Festival | News | Complete Coverage

One Killed In Mercer County Crash

May 6, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Mercer County

MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a single-car crash in Mercer County early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on Sandy Lake Road in Mill Creek Township.

According to state police, 73-year-old Kenneth Anthony, of Cochranton, Pa., was driving northbound on the road when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the road.

State police say Anthony drifted off the right side of the road and struck a drainage ditch, causing his vehicle to go airborne. His vehicle then continued north and eventually came to a stop on the berm.

Anthony sustained serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch