Sidney Crosby Will Play In Game 5 Against Capitals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You can’t keep Sidney Crosby down.
Reports indicate the Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain will play in Game 5 against the Washington Capitals, along with Conor Sheary.
Crosby playing tonight… official line up coming out soon pic.twitter.com/UhWSTwvzM1
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) May 6, 2017
Crosby and Sheary are officially in the lineup for #Pens -SK
— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 6, 2017
Penguins Sidney Crosby gets a Pittsburgh welcome from a few fans during warmups before taking on the Capitals. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/cbily2oKDD
— Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) May 6, 2017
Crosby suffered a concussion after being cross-checked in the head by Matt Niskanen during the first period of Game 3. Niskanen was was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit.
He was seen Friday at practice wearing a normal jersey, rather than a no-contact version.
While it may seem like a possible quick return to action after suffering another concussion, Crosby said Friday he is confident that the Penguins’ staff will do all they can to make sure he’s okay to return.
“I think, having gone through this, I’d like to think I’m pretty aware of my body at this point. I understand the importance of making sure you’re good before you come back. I have a lot of belief in our staff here that they’re going to do everything in their power to make sure that I’m good when I come back. I trust them and I trust the process that you have to go through and whenever it’s time, I’ll be ready,” Crosby said.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter