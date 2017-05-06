WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
MARATHON WEEKEND: Course Map | Road Closures | Parking Map | Festival | News | Complete Coverage

Preschool Teacher Fired After Seen Dragging Child At Ohio School

May 6, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Alta Head Start

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — An Ohio preschool teacher has been fired after a photo was taken showing her dragging a student down the hallway.

CBS affiliate WKBN reports the teacher was an employee with Alta Head Start, a program that works with Youngstown City Schools and serves 845 students up to 5 years old.

Another teacher witnessed the teacher pulling the child down the hallway by the arm and snapped a photo of the incident. The teacher then alerted the school’s administrators, Youngstown City Schools spokeswoman Denise Dick tells CBS News.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Following the incident, the teacher was told not to return.

Joseph Shorokey, CEO of Alta Care Group, which administers Alta Head Start, said the teacher’s behavior was inexcusable and would not be tolerated.

“These fine teachers and aides should not be unfairly portrayed as anything less because of the person who was terminated,” Shorokey said in a statement Thursday, according to WKBN.

Alta Head Start issued an apology to the child’s parent on Tuesday and extended their apology to the community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch