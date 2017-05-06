Preschool Teacher Fired After Seen Dragging Child At Ohio School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — An Ohio preschool teacher has been fired after a photo was taken showing her dragging a student down the hallway.
CBS affiliate WKBN reports the teacher was an employee with Alta Head Start, a program that works with Youngstown City Schools and serves 845 students up to 5 years old.
Another teacher witnessed the teacher pulling the child down the hallway by the arm and snapped a photo of the incident. The teacher then alerted the school’s administrators, Youngstown City Schools spokeswoman Denise Dick tells CBS News.
Following the incident, the teacher was told not to return.
Joseph Shorokey, CEO of Alta Care Group, which administers Alta Head Start, said the teacher’s behavior was inexcusable and would not be tolerated.
“These fine teachers and aides should not be unfairly portrayed as anything less because of the person who was terminated,” Shorokey said in a statement Thursday, according to WKBN.
Alta Head Start issued an apology to the child’s parent on Tuesday and extended their apology to the community.