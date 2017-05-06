WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Report: Almost 400 Birds Found Dead Outside Texas Skyscraper

May 6, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Animal Death, Texas

GALVESTON, Texas (KDKA) — Almost 400 birds were found dead outside a skyscraper in Texas on Thursday.

According to CBS affiliate KHOU, office workers found 395 dead birds outside an American National Insurance building in Galveston early Thursday morning.

The local police department’s animal services unit was called to collect the birds.

The Houston Audubon Society told KHOU that the flock was likely flying closer to the ground on Wednesday night because of bad storms, and bright office lights may have attracted the birds and caused them to crash into the building.

KHOU reports that three birds were found alive. They were taken to a wildlife center for rehabilitation.

